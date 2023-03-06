Kane VFW Vietnam Veterans receive a memento of the Nations "Thanks"

Pictured are Kane VFW, Post 1132 Vietnam Veterans. From left to right in the front row are Joe Zampogna, Keith Reigel, Frank Sirianni, John Odonish, and Bruce Cowan. In the back row are Rob Merry and Dave Kearney.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Last Sunday, Vietnam Veterans gathered at the Kane VFW, Post 1132, with Commander Dave Swanson, and received Vietnam Veteran Lapel pins, a lasting memento of the Nation's "Thanks". Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

