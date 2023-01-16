Kane's local businesses to be toured by a "chicken" for Forquer's upcoming book

Pictured from left to right are Jill Forquer, Allison Rose, and Renee Price.

Allison Rose is holding a chicken crocheted by Shelly Dyne for the book.

 Photo by Michelle Palmer

A new book about Kane is planned to be published this summer, Executive Director of the Kane Area Community Center, Michelle Palmer, announced. Please read more in The Kane Republican.

