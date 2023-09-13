Kinzua Bridge Foundation gears up for 24th annual Fall Festival

This image showcases the inviting front of the Kinzua Bridge State Park Visitors Center, where DCNR staff host engaging children's activities during the Fall Festival. It's a wonderful opportunity for young visitors to explore, learn, and appreciate the park's natural beauty.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

The Kinzua Bridge Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is the driving force behind the Fall Festival. Their mission goes beyond organizing the festival; it extends to safeguarding the historical and cultural significance of the Kinzua Bridge. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

