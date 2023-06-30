Mount Jewett - Music played by Kyler Alexis echoed through the town's main street during the anticipated "Music on 6 at 6" event on Thursday evening. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
featured
Kyler Alexis: A Musical Journey of Heritage and Talent
- By Theresa Auriemmo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Woodside Oils’s chemist explains the challenges of Birch at Women in Timber
- Kyler Alexis: A Musical Journey of Heritage and Talent
- Funds raised for 4th of July fireworks display in Kane
- Lions Club welcomes "King Lion" John Anderson as the new President
- DEP declares Code Red air quality for McKean County on Wednesday, June 28
- Art in the Wilds: Alexis Rodefer's life-like watercolors illuminate North America's eastern ecosystems
- Rhythm of reflection: Randy Solo's serenade across Kane
- A journey of artistic discovery: Kalpana Lehman's glass creations
Popular Content
Articles
- Alumni Weekend: Packed with fun events for all
- Art in the Wilds Board of Directors Discusses Challenges and Celebrates Artistic Growth
- PA Proud: The Wilds Sonshine Factory open for sneak peak
- Lions Club welcomes "King Lion" John Anderson as the new President
- Electric bike rental to open this weekend
- DEP declares Code Red air quality for McKean County on Wednesday, June 28
- Funds raised for 4th of July fireworks display in Kane
- Art in the Wilds: Alexis Rodefer's life-like watercolors illuminate North America's eastern ecosystems
- Kane Athletic Complex almost ready for play
- A journey of artistic discovery: Kalpana Lehman's glass creations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: