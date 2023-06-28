Recently, in an installation ceremony attended by approximately 40 Lions members and their guests, the annual installation of club officers for the Kane Lions Club took place following a “Steak Fry” held at the Lions Club on JoJo Road on Saturday, June 19. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
Lions Club welcomes "King Lion" John Anderson as the new President
- By Theresa Auriemmo
