Lions Club welcomes "King Lion" John Anderson as the new President

Pictured is the newly appointed Kane Lions Club President, John Anderson (center), who received the 2023/2024 President's Pin from Secretary Jim Szymanski (right), witnessed by Installing Officer Tom Brinkley (left), during the annual officer installation dinner.

 Photo submitted

Recently, in an installation ceremony attended by approximately 40 Lions members and their guests, the annual installation of club officers for the Kane Lions Club took place following a “Steak Fry” held at the Lions Club on JoJo Road on Saturday, June 19. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

Recommended for you