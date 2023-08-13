Love, legacy, and dedication: The Stroups, 2023 Mount Jewett Swedish Festival King and Queen

Pictured are the 2023 Mount Jewett Swedish Festival King and Queen, Ken and Carolyn Stroup.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

In a narrative woven with threads of devotion, transformation, and profound community connection, a remarkable journey spanning 45 years has unfolded. Meet Ken and Carolyn Stroup, the pillars of Mount Jewett, whose journey together has been marked by unwavering commitment, enduring resilience, and an unbreakable bond with their surroundings. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

