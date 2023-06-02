McKean County Community Foundation Awards Scholarships to Graduating Class of 2023

Pictured are McKean County Community Foundation Executive Director, Paula Eddy and winner of the Pastor W. Craig Smith Memorial Scholarship, Dawson Glogau.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

McKean County Community Foundation Executive Director, Paula Eddy, extended her congratulations to the Class of 2023 during the awards ceremony held at Kane Area High School. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

