MJ2KB Trail Club Collaborates with Prison Crew for Trail Maintenance

Pictured is the flowerbed near the pavilion on Hacker Street that was constructed and prepared by Board Members Ken Stroup and Norman Stroup.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail Club's Vice-President, Ron Keim, announced at Thursday's meeting that he recently discussed with Supervisor Ryan Callender from the Marienville State Correctional Institution concerning the maintenance of the trail by a prison crew. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.

