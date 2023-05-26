Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail Club's Vice-President, Ron Keim, announced at Thursday's meeting that he recently discussed with Supervisor Ryan Callender from the Marienville State Correctional Institution concerning the maintenance of the trail by a prison crew. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
MJ2KB Trail Club Collaborates with Prison Crew for Trail Maintenance
- By Theresa Auriemmo
