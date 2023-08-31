On Wednesday, the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail Club celebrated an exceptional achievement: their section of the trail, land owned by Headwaters Charitable Trust, being named Pennsylvania's 2023 Trail of the Year. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
MJ2KB Trail Club honored as Pennsylvania's 2023 Trail of the Year in acknowledgment by PA senator
By Theresa Auriemmo
