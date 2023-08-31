MJ2KB Trail Club honored as Pennsylvania's 2023 Trail of the Year in acknowledgment by PA senator

Pictured is Field Representative for Senator Cris Dush, Tamara Bleggi (left), and MJ2KB Trail Club’s Board President, Carolyn Stroup (right), who stand united in celebration as they commemorate the MJ2KB Trail's victory as Pennsylvania's 2023 Trail of the Year.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

On Wednesday, the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail Club celebrated an exceptional achievement: their section of the trail, land owned by Headwaters Charitable Trust, being named Pennsylvania's 2023 Trail of the Year. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

