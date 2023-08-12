Mount Jewett gears up for the Swedish Festival: Community unity and cultural pride on display

Members of the Mount Jewett Swedish Festival Committee gather for a photo, capturing the dedicated individuals diligently working to create an unforgettable event. Pictured from left to right: Leslie Davis, Kathy Swanson, Sandy Swanson, Anita Danielson, Christen Taylor, Annie Wolf, Connie Schell, Denise Carlson, Lisa Johnson, and Mayor Brianna Howard. Not pictured: Tom Geer, Tom Davis, Kayla Ginkel, Kim Carlson, Lori Peterson, Tammy Nolte, and Nicole Myers.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

The Mount Jewett Swedish Festival Committee convened on Thursday for a photo opportunity, highlighting their enthusiasm for the upcoming Swedish Festival. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.

