Mount Jewett Park Committee discusses expansion and upgrades at recent meeting

Pictured are Committee Chairperson Francis Auriemmo (left), committee member Marilyn Compton (center), and Skye Ognen (right) from the Mount Jewett/Hamlin Booster Club who were engaged in productive discussions at the lower pavilion during a recent meeting at Mount Jewett Community Park. The trio discussed various projects and upgrades aimed at enhancing the park's facilities and recreational offerings.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

During a recent meeting at Mount Jewett Community Park, the Park Committee focused on discussing several projects and upgrades aimed at enhancing the park. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

