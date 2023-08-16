Mount Jewett Swedish Festival 2023: A Viking-themed extravaganza of fun and tradition

Pictured is the 2023 Mount Jewett Swedish Festival’s Prince Colson Haberberger.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

The Mount Jewett Swedish Festival took place last weekend with the theme "The Vikings Are Coming!" The event featured new attractions including a Viking funeral ceremony and Dino-ROAR!. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

