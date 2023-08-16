The Mount Jewett Swedish Festival took place last weekend with the theme "The Vikings Are Coming!" The event featured new attractions including a Viking funeral ceremony and Dino-ROAR!. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
Mount Jewett Swedish Festival 2023: A Viking-themed extravaganza of fun and tradition
- By Theresa Auriemmo
