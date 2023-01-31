Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail selected as PA’s 2023 Trail of the Year
Photo submitted

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail has been named Pennsylvania’s 2023 Trail of the Year. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

