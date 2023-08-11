Beacon Light receives $5,000 grant from McKean County Foundation

Recently board members visited the site of the Beacon Light Academy to present a check for the new playground.  

From left to right is from the MCCF, Board president Bob Esch, Board Member Sarah Lonzi and Executive Director Paula Fritz Eddy, Chrissy Reigel, Beacon Light Director of Educational Services, Anita Holman, Journey Health System Director of Business Development and Tana Smith, Journey Health System Director of Institutional Advancement.

The McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) is pleased to announce the awarding of a grant for $5,000 from the McKean County Development Fund, which is administered by the Foundation. The grant was awarded to the Beacon Light Behavioral Health System to help fund a new outdoor space and playground at their school.

Beacon Light will construct an approximately 7,000 square foot playground at its private school, Beacon Light Academy. The playground will have safe, inclusive equipment including swings, a fitness station, cozy cocoons, congas, vibes, benches and tables. Students attending the school have special needs, and the playground is designed to support emotional, sensory, and physical learning to improve mental health and overall well-being. 

