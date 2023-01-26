Bowling for Youth Leagues

This Saturday is the final week of No-Tap Bowling Tournament at the Elk’s Lodge.
The Elk’s No-Tap Bowling Tournament is referred to as the "Absent-Member Tournament" in honor of Elks members who have passed away and is held every Saturday in January.
