Commissioners and Jail Committee Evaluate Jail, Staff, and Policies in Response to Escape
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting criminal investigations related to the prison escape, which has slowed their ability to provide information or react to policy and facility concerns.
 Photo courtesy of Warren Police Department
The Warren County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the escape of Michael Burham on Thursday, July 6th, and have prepared a statement related to the next steps in addressing jail security, supporting Warren County's Correction Officers, and the review of jail policies and procedures.
 
See Wednesday's Kane Republican for more details.

