Commissioners and Jail Committee Evaluate Jail, Staff, and Policies in Response to Escape
The Warren County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the escape of Michael Burham on Thursday, July 6th, and have prepared a statement related to the next steps in addressing jail security, supporting Warren County's Correction Officers, and the review of jail policies and procedures.
See Wednesday's Kane Republican for more details.
