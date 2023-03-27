The Kane Community Center is holding a Community Blood Drive at the Kane Community Center March 28 from noon to 5 p.m. Call 814-456-4206 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are encouraged to reduce your wait time, but not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows. The Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. If you are at least 17 years of age, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and are in good general health, you may be eligible to donate. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water.
Donating blood is a free, impactful way to give back to your community - in less than one hour. In the month of March all donors at Community Blood Bank drives and the Erie Donor Center will receive entry for the chance to win two Major League Baseball tickets. Entry for the MLB giveaway begins Wednesday, March 1st at 7 a.m. and ends Friday, March 31 at 10 p.m. All donors will also be entered for the chance to win a Fanatics Gift Card weekly! Visit fourhearts.org to see details of the giveaways.