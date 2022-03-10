From: District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer - In the last 24 hours, stores in Kane and Smethport have received counterfeit money. In each case, the money was in a larger denomination and was used to purchase relatively inexpensive items wherein the customers received money back from the store as change. Area stores are cautioned to be extra vigilant to avoid becoming victim.
