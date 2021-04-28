Judge John Pavlock has announced all court hearings scheduled for Thursday, April 29, have been cancelled due to leaks at the McKean County courthouse caused by the recent rain storm. Court is expected to resume Friday although Thursday's hearings will have to be rescheduled for a later date.
