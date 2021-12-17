District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer: “Local law enforcement has recently been notified of a TikTok threat that talks about school violence nationwide on Friday.  No threat to local schools, specifically, has been made.  Law enforcement and area school districts have a plan in place to protect the schools.  Parents should not be alarmed to see an increased law enforcement presence at area schools tomorrow.  The increased police presence is merely a precaution and, even though our schools have not been specifically named, no threat can be taken lightly.” 

