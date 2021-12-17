District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer: “Local law enforcement has recently been notified of a TikTok threat that talks about school violence nationwide on Friday. No threat to local schools, specifically, has been made. Law enforcement and area school districts have a plan in place to protect the schools. Parents should not be alarmed to see an increased law enforcement presence at area schools tomorrow. The increased police presence is merely a precaution and, even though our schools have not been specifically named, no threat can be taken lightly.”
District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer comments on TikTok the threats
- Submitted by District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer
