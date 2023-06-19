Electric bike rental to open this weekend

From left, Hannah Payne, Justin Payne, Ariel Eastman, Paul Eastman in front of their rental office at 6847 Highland Road in Kane.

 Photo submitted by Hannah Payne
Kane’s newest small business will be rolling out this Friday, June 23, at 8:00 a.m. Allegheny Adventure Rentals, LLC, owned by brother and sister Paul Eastman and Hannah Payne, will have 12 bicycles – electric and regular – available to rent directly on the TAMED Rails to Trails.
 
See Monday's Kane Republican for more details.

