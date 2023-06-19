Electric bike rental to open this weekend
Kane’s newest small business will be rolling out this Friday, June 23, at 8:00 a.m. Allegheny Adventure Rentals, LLC, owned by brother and sister Paul Eastman and Hannah Payne, will have 12 bicycles – electric and regular – available to rent directly on the TAMED Rails to Trails.
See Monday's Kane Republican for more details.
