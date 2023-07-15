Escaped fugitive caught

YOUNGSVILLE (AP) — A homicide suspect who used bed sheets to escape from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail earlier this month has been captured. Authorities had been looking for 34-four-year-old Michael Burham, who they say fled the Warren County jail the night of July 6. Authorities say he was found Saturday after they received a tip about a suspicious-looking person. He had been jailed on $1 million bail and was charged with kidnapping, burglary and other counts. Authorities said he was found looking dirty, wet and tired from living in the wilderness to evade arrest. Officials say Burham taught himself survival skills and had military reserve training.
