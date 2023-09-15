Expanding Solace: Two new Kane Borough police officers hired
Pictured from left, Kane Police Officer and SRO John Hartman, Kane Police Officer Mitchell Labesky and Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp. Schimp swore Hartman and Labesky into their new roles on Thursday evening during the Kane Borough Council Meeting.
 
 
 
 
 
 Photo by Beth Koop
Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp swore in two new Kane Borough police officers during the borough council meeting on Thursday evening.
 

