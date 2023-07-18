FBI agent speaks with Kane community on online sexploitation and sextortion
If your child has any of these apps on their phone or are a part of any of these online forums they could be exposed to online predators who use these applications commonly, according to the FBI.
 Graphic submitted
If your child has access to a computer, tablet or cell phone, you have cause for concern of online targeting, according to FBI Special Agent Emily Steele who spoke at an informational event Tuesday evening at the Kane Community Center.
Steele, who is also a 2012 graduate of Kane Area High School, spoke to attendees Tuesday evening about the huge increase the FBI and law enforcement partners have seen in online targeting of youth. Youth are being targeted for exploitation and extortion based on their online activities.

