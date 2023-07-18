FBI agent speaks with Kane community on online sexploitation and sextortion
- Beth L. Koop
-
- Updated
- Comments
If your child has access to a computer, tablet or cell phone, you have cause for concern of online targeting, according to FBI Special Agent Emily Steele who spoke at an informational event Tuesday evening at the Kane Community Center.
Steele, who is also a 2012 graduate of Kane Area High School, spoke to attendees Tuesday evening about the huge increase the FBI and law enforcement partners have seen in online targeting of youth. Youth are being targeted for exploitation and extortion based on their online activities.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- FBI agent speaks with Kane community on online sexploitation and sextortion
- Squatchfest 2023: Bigger and badder than Squatch himself
- Kinzua Bridge Foundation Celebrates 30th Anniversary: Preserving History and Promoting Kinzua Bridge State Park
- Escaped fugitive caught
- Kane Borough Council explores solutions for business district parking
- Spotted Lanternfly grows closer to McKean County
- Kane Eastern Gateway Enhancement Plan back on track
- Commissioners and Jail Committee Evaluate Jail, Staff, and Policies in Response to Escape
Popular Content
Articles
- Kane Borough Council explores solutions for business district parking
- Escaped fugitive caught
- Kane Eastern Gateway Enhancement Plan back on track
- A journey of artistic discovery: Kalpana Lehman's glass creations
- Kinzua Bridge Foundation Celebrates 30th Anniversary: Preserving History and Promoting Kinzua Bridge State Park
- FBI agent speaks with Kane community on online sexploitation and sextortion
- Squatchfest 2023: Bigger and badder than Squatch himself
- Commissioners and Jail Committee Evaluate Jail, Staff, and Policies in Response to Escape
- Spotted Lanternfly grows closer to McKean County
- Search continues for 'very dangerous' jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: