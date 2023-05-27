Fugitive apprehended in Kane, others charged

McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer reported Friday that the large number of law enforcement in Kane on May 25 was part of a lengthy investigation into the whereabouts of a man wanted by Narcotics Agents from the Attorney General's Office for failing to appear for plea court in Clarion County on April 5 where he has felony drug charges pending.
