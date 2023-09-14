Grow with Google classes scheduled for October

Grow with Google’s Pennsylvania Digital Coach, Joshua Miller will be coaching the sessions on Wednesday, October 18 and Thursday, Oct 19 in the third floor conference room of Six & Kane. 

 Photo submitted

The Kane Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Main Street America and Grow with Google to bring two days of coaching and workshops on how to maximize business through Google.

See Friday's Kane Republican for more details.

Recommended for you