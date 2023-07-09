Inmate still on the loose: community asked to be vigilant

 Photo from Warren Police Department

Authorities from local, state and federal agencies were searching Saturday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous" who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.

Michael Burham, 34, escaped from a jail in Warren by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets to escape through a window, authorities said. Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said Burham was being held in lieu of $1 million bail on kidnapping, burglary and other charges, and Warren police said he was a suspect in a homicide investigation.

