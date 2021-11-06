"The Kane Fire Department has had a fairly normal year thus far and is on par for our yearly call count that normally averages around 200 calls," said Fire Chief Matt Bressler on October 22, 2021. "To date, we have had 173 emergency calls with a total of 2,571 hours served by our volunteers at emergency calls. These hours do not include training, work sessions, or fundraisers.
"The amount of time spent by the many volunteers is a tribute to the deep care and pride that the people of Kane have for their local and surrounding communities. I, as a fire chief, would not be able to accomplish anything without the support and help of the members of the department. They are the true hero's.
"The Kane Volunteer Fire Department has three Assistant Chiefs. They are 1st Asst. Daryl Snyder, 2nd Asst. Andrew Schreckengost and 3rd Asst.
"Mike Detsch helps with everything from training and emergency preplanning to operational tasks at emergency scenes.
"Each apparatus also has a Captain and Lieutenant that are considered the knowledge expert for their truck including the operations and use of all equipment carried. The final and most important strength is our many dedicated members. These are not only firefighters but also include the Auxiliary and spouses that come to lend a hand by feeding us during long calls and with fundraisers and special events.
"The Kane Volunteer Fire Department is truly blessed to have such strong backing from its community and this shows through the amount and type of equipment that we have. Our department consists of 3 Engines (5-3, 5-6, & 5-7), Rescue 5-5, Tower 5 and Utility 5-4. The capabilities of these apparatus give us the combined ability to pump approximately 5,500 GPM of water, reach heights of 95' and carry specialized extrication and hazmat equipment.
"I can truly say that the many friendships that I have made in the fire service throughout the past 26 years are some of the best. Nothing builds a bond like putting the trust of your life in the hands of someone else.
"The fire department website (www.kvfdstation5.org) and Facebook page are updated regularly with call statistics, upcoming events, and important announcements. The webpage also has an area to download a membership application. If you have ever considered joining the department or a way to help your community please talk to one of our members or stop by the station for a tour. Not everyone has to be a firefighter and there is definitely a job for everyone."