Kane High School grads create “Pennies From Heaven” to help families with ill children

In 1999, Jon Perry and his wife, Joni found out that their two-and-a-half-year-old son, Trevor had been diagnosed with Leukemia.
They naturally took time off from work to be with Trevor during his chemotherapy treatments at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. But they quickly found out that not all parents with ill children have the luxury of taking time off from work and many children had to be left at the hospital alone.
“When we talk about it 25 years later, seeing a child left alone in a hospital, sick and afraid and crying is something you never forget. It’s such a cruel reality,” Jon said. “Of course, I got angry thinking how could a parent leave a child alone in the hospital?”
When it was explained to him by a nurse that one child’s mother was a single mother working two jobs with children at home, he and Joni soon found out there were no charities to help these types of struggling families.
The following year in 2000 not long after Trevor was discharged from the hospital, Jon and Joni, who are 1983 graduates of Kane Area High School, formed “Pennies From Heaven Keeping Families Together” to provide means for other parents to stay with their hospitalized children.
