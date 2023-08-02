Kane High School grads create “Pennies From Heaven” to help families with ill children

Kane High School graduates of 1983, Jon and Joni Perry (center) with the Perry family. The couple created “Pennies from Heaven Keeping Families Together” in 2000 not long after their son, Trevor was diagnosed with Leukemia.

 Photo submitted

In 1999, Jon Perry and his wife, Joni found out that their two-and-a-half-year-old son, Trevor had been diagnosed with Leukemia. 

They naturally took time off from work to be with Trevor during his chemotherapy treatments at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. But they quickly found out that not all parents with ill children have the luxury of taking time off from work and many children had to be left at the hospital alone.

