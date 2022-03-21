Kane Passive House is one of the strictest energy efficiency standards in the world today

Pictured is Marketing and Communications for West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund Barbara Robuck.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo

Barbara Robuck, Marketing and Communications for West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund, said “There is a mechanical ventilator that consistently brings in fresh air and takes out the stale air.  There is a consistent circulation of fresh air into the building.  The Passive House is one of the most strictest energy efficiency standards in the world today!  This building will be more comfortable, better lit, cleaner air than any other building around.  There is not an air leak anywhere in this building!”  Please read the full story in The Kane Republican's Tuesday, March 22nd, edition.

Tags

Recommended for you