Kane second grade plants milkweed for Monarchs

Photo by Beth Koop

The “Flutterby Meadow” was named by second grader, Novalee Bowen for the new milkweed planting site behind Kane Elementary School.

 Photo by Beth Koop

Kane Elementary School second graders had a fun day Tuesday planting milkweed and pollinator flowers at the back of the school playground.

Each year, the Kane second graders have a hands-on experience watching the caterpillars transition through their life cycle eventually releasing the butterflies. 

