Kane second grade plants milkweed for Monarchs

Kane Elementary School second graders had a fun day Tuesday planting milkweed and pollinator flowers at the back of the school playground.
Each year, the Kane second graders have a hands-on experience watching the caterpillars transition through their life cycle eventually releasing the butterflies.
But Kane Second Grade Teacher, Tracy Pierson discovered that because of environmental reasons and human destruction, milkweed habitats are on the decline, so she came up with the plan for the school to plant their own.
See Thursday's Kane Republican for more details on the Kane Elementary School second grade project to protect the Monarch butterfly.