Kanepa.com has new look, new updates

A sneak peak of the new kanepa.com launching Wednesday evening.

 Photo submitted

By Wednesday evening, kanepa.com will have a different look. Wednesday night marks the launch of the new, updated Kane website. 

Kane Area Chamber of Commerce and Kane Borough partnered to create the new Kanepa.com as a one-stop-shop for all things Kane. 

Tags

Recommended for you