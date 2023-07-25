Kane's 5th National Night Out: August 21

Kane Chief of Police Heath Boyer joined in the fun during last year’s National Night Out enjoying a cool dip in the Dunk an Officer dunk tank.

 Photo submitted

Kane will host this year’s National Night Out on Monday, August 21 at the Kane Fire Hall as part of their 5th annual community campaign.

See Tuesday's Kane Republican for more details.

