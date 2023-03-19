KARE facade grants match up to $5,000

The map shows the designated area from the corner of Greeves and Chase Streets to the corner of Greeves and Fraley Streets to the corner of Fraley and Haines streets to the corner of Haines and Chase Streets, including Field Street. This year the focus is on the uptown area. 

 Graphic submitted
 

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has approved the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) to participate and offer facade grants for select businesses. Facade improvement programs are incentive programs that encourage businesses to improve the exterior appearance of their buildings. The KARE Facade Grant Program will match up to $5,000 for businesses on Fraley Street in the central business district.  

