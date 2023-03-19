The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has approved the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) to participate and offer facade grants for select businesses. Facade improvement programs are incentive programs that encourage businesses to improve the exterior appearance of their buildings. The KARE Facade Grant Program will match up to $5,000 for businesses on Fraley Street in the central business district.
KARE facade grants match up to $5,000
