Making Kane trail-friendly

One of the simple ideas for the community to become more trail-friendly such as putting out a bike rack or repurposing old bikes into outdoor art.

 

A one-day workshop and a business after hours event will be held June 29 and June 30 to generate local enthusiasm for local trails and cycling, educate community members and business owners about the cycling market and identify steps that Kane can take to become more trail-friendly.

Amy Camp of Cycle Forward, a consulting agency, supports local leaders and communities throughout Pennsylvania on trail town development, helping to strengthen heritage tourism and access the outdoor recreation economy.

