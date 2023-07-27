McKean County Fair makes improvements to grounds and raceway in time for August opening
Attendees to this year’s McKean County Fair will see vast improvements to the fairgrounds.
 
Attendees to the McKean County Fair may be pleasantly surprised at the fresh new look of many of the areas of the fairgrounds this year.
Within the last several months through fundraisers and grant monies, the McKean County Fair Association board members have been diligently working toward making those improvements in time for the opening.

