Dear Parents and Community,
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are aware of numerous messages circulating on social media, primarily TikTok, regarding school shootings and bomb threats to schools across the nation for tomorrow, December 17.
These social media posts warn of threats but are not specific to Pennsylvania and do not contain specific threats, schools, actors, or locations.
However, law enforcement and school officials should, as always, remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior to Safe2Say at (844) 723-2729, or info@safe2saypa.org, or online at www.safe2saypa.org. In the event of an emergency, please call 911.
PDE and PSP encourages schools to share this message with their staff, parents, and students to spread awareness of these social media posts and to remind the community to be aware of and report any suspicious activity or threats.
Sincerely,
Noe Ortega, Ph.D. | Secretary of Education
Pennsylvania Department of Education | Executive Office