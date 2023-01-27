Snowmobilers are on the trail during the winter months. Member Logan Eschrich has volunteered to monitor the trail and will open the gates. He explained that the trail is ready for snowmobile traffic when you can swipe your foot on the trail twice without seeing the trail surface. He stated that a hard snow base is needed with five to seven inches of snow on top. Please read the full story in The Kane Republican.
MJ2KB Trail Club's Plans for the New Year
- By Theresa Auriemmo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- MJ2KB Trail Club's Plans for the New Year
- Bowling for Youth Leagues
- McKean County Commissioners Approve Recommendations by the McKean County Planning Commission
- What Taste Would You Like?
- Kane Rotary Student of the Month
- McKean County Commissioners Approve Recommendations by the McKean County Planning Commission
- Students can apply now through March 7 for Community Foundation Scholarships
- Students can apply now through March 7 for Community Foundation Scholarships
Popular Content
Articles
- Pennsylvania woman found guilty
- Charges filed in Kane man's death
- Elk County coroner releases info on prison fatality
- Mushers Demonstrate Dog Sledding with Wheels
- Carr chooses a Border Collie to lead his team
- Kinzua Bridge Foundation Donated to Bandit's Mission
- Kane Rotary Student of the Month
- Rotary Student of the Month
- Students can apply now through March 7 for Community Foundation Scholarships
- Elk County coroner releases info on prison fatality
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: