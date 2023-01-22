Mushers Demonstrate Dog Sledding with Wheels

Pictured are members of the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill. From left to right are Nova, Julie Henry, Brooke Henry, Bandit, and Andrew Henry. The family and dogs were waiting for their turn on the MJ2KB (Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge) Trail Club's section of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail on Saturday.

Arriving on the MJ2KB (Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge) Trail Club's section of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail, equipment was being prepared with anxious dogs barking and whining with the gumption to go, go, go! Please read the full story in The Kane Republican. 

