Field Day celebrates amateur radio and emergency preparedness. On Saturday, June 24, McKean County Amateur Radio Club (W3VV) participated in the national Field Day. They set up various antennas and radios to send and receive for 24 hours from the Mt. Jewett ballpark.
Radio enthusiasts gather at Mt. Jewett ballpark for National Field Day
- By Angela J. Cornelius
This annual event is organized by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), Radio enthusiasts across the United States and Canada gather annually every fourth weekend in June. According to the ARRL website, there are 740,000 amateur radio practitioners in the US and 1.75 million worldwide.
