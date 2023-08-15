Rain doesn’t discourage McKean County Fair attendees

Rain seemed to play in favor of the McKean County Fair as the fair got underway this week.
On the first day of the fair on Monday, there was a slow drizzle of rain, which did not seem to deter attendees as the event was fairly well-attended.
As of Monday, there were no official numbers for how many people attended the first day. McKean County Fair Association Treasurer Christy Burkhouse, said from the look of it, people were not discouraged by the rain.
On Tuesday evening the rain earlier in the day helped with the popular Jeep Obstacle Course, which requires a bit of mud. The sunny weather yesterday afternoon dried up the mud a bit and water had to be sprayed on the track to make it a bit muckier.
See Wednesday's Kane Republican for more details on this year's McKean County Fair and the Jeep Obstacle Course event.
