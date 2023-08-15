Rain doesn’t discourage McKean County Fair attendees

The rain earlier in the day on Tuesday was perfect for the conditions of the track for the Jeep Obstacle Course held that night at the McKean County Fair.

 Photo by Beth Koop

Rain seemed to play in favor of the McKean County Fair as the fair got underway this week.

On the first day of the fair on Monday, there was a slow drizzle of rain, which did not seem to deter attendees as the event was fairly well-attended.

Tags

Recommended for you