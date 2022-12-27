Residents and Businesses can Challenge the FCC Broadband Challenge Map
- By Theresa Auriemmo
-
-
- Comments
The Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development released information on how to submit a challenge to the Federal Communications Commission (FFC) National Broadband Map.
On November 18, 2022, the FCC released its new broadband access map, opening the process to ensure that states and territories receive sufficient funding to expand high-speed internet access for all. You can read the full story in The Kane Republican.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Residents and Businesses can Challenge the FCC Broadband Challenge Map
- McKean County Commissioner's Approvals of Resolutions and Repository Sales
- God Lights the Path with a Purpose and a Rescue's Unconditional Love
- IU9 helps adult students start the New Year off right
- Kane VFW, Post 1132, Inaugural Year for National Wreaths Across America Day
- KADC announces Citizen and Business of the Year Awards
- Icy Conditions Impact Travelers in McKean County
- Motorists Urged to Exercise Caution in Coming Winter Weather Event
Popular Content
Articles
- Reporters turned away from fellowship event for accused Capitol rioter
- God Lights the Path with a Purpose and a Rescue's Unconditional Love
- KADC announces Citizen and Business of the Year Awards
- Two charged with taking drugs into McKean County Jail
- Kane VFW, Post 1132, Inaugural Year for National Wreaths Across America Day
- Icy Conditions Impact Travelers in McKean County
- McKean County Commissioner's Approvals of Resolutions and Repository Sales
- Large police presence seen by Kane residents
- McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer featured in this Saturday in the Kane Republican's Weekend Edition
- Residents and Businesses can Challenge the FCC Broadband Challenge Map
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: