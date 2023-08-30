Scarecrow Competition is back for this year’s Flickerwood Wine Cellars’ Fall Festival
The Flickerwood Wine Cellars Scarecrow Competition is back for this year’s Fall Festival at the wine cellars on Saturday, September 2.
While the Flickerwood Fall Festival has been a fun, fall event for 21 years, the Scarecrow Competition has been absent from the festival for about 10 years, according to Flickerwood owner Tammy Liberato.
