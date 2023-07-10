Search continues for 'very dangerous' jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found
Authorities searching for an inmate described by police as "very dangerous" who used bed sheets to escape from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail say they believe he is still in the area and have found stockpiles or campsites in the woods he may have been using.
Michael Burham, 34, who fled the Warren jail late Thursday by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets to escape through a window, was a suspect in a homicide investigation and was being held on $1 million bail on kidnapping, burglary and other charges, authorities said.

