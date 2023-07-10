Search continues for 'very dangerous' jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found
Authorities searching for an inmate described by police as "very dangerous" who used bed sheets to escape from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail say they believe he is still in the area and have found stockpiles or campsites in the woods he may have been using.
Michael Burham, 34, who fled the Warren jail late Thursday by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets to escape through a window, was a suspect in a homicide investigation and was being held on $1 million bail on kidnapping, burglary and other charges, authorities said.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Search continues for 'very dangerous' jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found
- Inmate still on the loose: community asked to be vigilant
- Flickerwood cancer fundraiser and blood drive a big success
- Battling Addiction: “Puzzle to Picture” event
- Joshua's Band-aids for Smiles: bringing joy to young cancer patients
- Be of gourd cheer: Pumpkin Walk is back on in Kane
- July events for Summer Reading at Friends’ Memorial Library
- Donald "Stretch" Reed announced as President of the PSAB at the McWaPEC meeting
Popular Content
Articles
- Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad train derails in Mount Jewett
- Ludlow Days becomes one-day event
- Inmate still on the loose: community asked to be vigilant
- Donald "Stretch" Reed announced as President of the PSAB at the McWaPEC meeting
- Flickerwood cancer fundraiser and blood drive a big success
- Explosions of delight: inside the epic fireworks show
- Be of gourd cheer: Pumpkin Walk is back on in Kane
- Woodside Oils’s chemist explains the challenges of Birch at Women in Timber
- Joshua's Band-aids for Smiles: bringing joy to young cancer patients
- Camp connects trails with towns to foster community, attract tourism
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: