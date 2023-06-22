Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park Temporarily Closed for Safety Inspection
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) today announced that it is temporarily closing the Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County to evaluate the structure and ensure it remains safe after the impacts of recent high winds.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Kane Athletic Complex almost ready for play
- Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park Temporarily Closed for Safety Inspection
- PA Proud: The Wilds Sonshine Factory open for sneak peak
- Alumni Weekend: Packed with fun events for all
- Electric bike rental to open this weekend
- The future of Knox & Kane Rail Trail development
- Honoring the American Flag: Kane VFW and Elks Unite for Flag Day Ceremony
- Local Organizations Come Together to Celebrate Flag Day
Popular Content
Articles
- Alumni Weekend: Packed with fun events for all
- Electric bike rental to open this weekend
- The future of Knox & Kane Rail Trail development
- Honoring the American Flag: Kane VFW and Elks Unite for Flag Day Ceremony
- Rediscovering Adventure on Local Trails: Pittsburgh Couple's bike ride journey
- Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park Temporarily Closed for Safety Inspection
- Kane Athletic Complex almost ready for play
- PA Proud: The Wilds Sonshine Factory open for sneak peak
- Police: Woman arrested after shooting at Pennsylvania county district attorney's office
- Fugitive apprehended in Kane, others charged
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite ice cream flavor?
You voted: