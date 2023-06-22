Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park Temporarily Closed for Safety Inspection

Pictured is the Skywalk at the Kinzua Bridge State Park.

 Photo by Theresa Auriemmo
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) today announced that it is temporarily closing the Skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County to evaluate the structure and ensure it remains safe after the impacts of recent high winds.
 

