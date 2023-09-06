“Smile and Sit Guy”: The drive-by ‘therapist’ of Route 219
- By Beth L. Koop
-
-
- Comments
Many people have passed the man who has become known as the “Smile and Sit Guy" along Route 219 near Johnsonburg. He sits in his plastic lawn chair along the road on weekends with a cardboard sign that beckons drivers to “Smile and Sit” with him.
For those who have chosen to pull over to smile and sit with him, they soon find out his name is Mark Zimmerman, a postal worker by day. Zimmerman found himself sitting on his porch about a year ago watching the traffic go by and thinking it would be much more interesting to go out to the road and encourage drivers-by to pull in and have a chat.
