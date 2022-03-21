Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Commissioner Robert Evanchick confirmed today that Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, were struck and killed by a driver earlier this morning on I-95 south in the area of milepost 18 in Philadelphia City, Philadelphia County. A male pedestrian was also struck and killed at the same time.  Please read the full story in The Kane Republican's Tuesday, March 22nd, edition.

Tags

Recommended for you