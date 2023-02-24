Straub’s Lenze receives Patriot Award for support of military employees

Straub Brewery Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations, Cathy Lenze was honored Friday with the Patriot Award by Eric Story ombudsman with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).
Straub employee and Sergeant 1st Class (SFC), Wendy Trayer nominated Lenze for the honor that recognizes supervisors for their support provided directly to the nominating military service member and his or her family. The award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through flexible schedules, time off prior to or after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if need.