Support local bees-ness
Jamie and Garren Maze at the Maze Apiary in Kane. 
 Photo by Kamryn Greenawalt
September is National Honey Month, and what better way to celebrate than to visit your local honey supplier. 
The Maze family of Kane has offered up delicious honey for 30 years with Maze Bee Products. Garren and Jamie Maze work tirelessly year round in order to supply the area with raw, unpasteurized local honey. 

