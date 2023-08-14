The 2023 McKean County Fair begins

The Stagecoach Outriders kept the audience entertained trying to beat the fastest record of riding and shooting on Monday night at the McKean County Fair.

 Photo by Beth Koop

Some rain fell on the first day of the McKean County Fair, but that didn’t dampen spirits as attendees enjoyed the festivities and the new improvements to the fairgrounds.

The first day saw the opening of the 4-H Horse Show, a pet show, mounted shooting, and music by Brianna Blankenship.

Tags

Recommended for you