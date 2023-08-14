The 2023 McKean County Fair begins

Some rain fell on the first day of the McKean County Fair, but that didn’t dampen spirits as attendees enjoyed the festivities and the new improvements to the fairgrounds.
The first day saw the opening of the 4-H Horse Show, a pet show, mounted shooting, and music by Brianna Blankenship.
The McKean County Fair Association is hoping that this year’s attendees will notice the many improvements made to the fairground. Many of the improvements were made over a period of just a few months prior to the official opening on Sunday afternoon.
